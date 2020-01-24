Seriously Microsoft?

I don't know what build of Office 365 my organization is on, and can't even seem to figure out how to check, (Seriously, where is the "About" button?) so I don't know if this last update I just got the other day is new, or old news because of my IT department holding things back, but I have to ask this. WTF are the people at Microsoft smoking?Every single time they touch the user interface they make it objectively worse.After the update was installed, and I tried to send an email I was greeted by this comically oversized email user interface:Comically oversized buttons and fields to enter information wasting a huge amount of desktop real estate compared to the reasonable old school way of doing things. For what purpose? Why does this shit need to be so large? It's not just a scaling issue. The icons and fields have grown excessively compared to everything else. I could scale my interface down, but now everything else would be to small and the email interface would still be huge.Is this a touch interface thing? Well fuck that. This is a computer, not a tablet. 0% of the software on my computer should be designed with touch in mind. It should be optimized for a mouse and keyboard and a mouse and keyboardTry to reschedule a meeting, and the ridiculousness continues. Everything is not ENORMOUS. it's like I opened a a version of office intended for toddlers, where everything is made larger for the little children. What the hell is up with this?Oh, and where the hell did the button in the ribbon go I used to click on to see who accepted, declined or failed to respond to my meeting invitation? I used to use that all the time, and now I can't find that shit anywhere.Is no one else bothered by this?It is really getting old with absolutely everything on the desktop morphing into something that resembles a mobile interface. First it was web pages only, with stupid amounts of dead space and huge buttons to accommodate for fat fingered fools on phones. Now its Office as well? They claim these things are "scalable interfaces" so they can be used on all platforms, but that is either an outright lie, or just the worst execution in history.And if they could just stop arbitrarily moving things for no fucking reason, that would be great. The whole ribbon interface thing made no fucking sense to begin with, but at least you can memorize what stupid place they put something in if they stopped fucking moving it. I would do almost anything to have the menu interface from Office 2003 and earlier back.Mobile is great and all. I have a phone, and I use it all the time when I am on the go. But the mobile interface is absolutely horrible on the desktop, and the desktop is still where 99% of all productivity happens, and I don't see that changing.I feel like Microsoft is still hurting from having missed the mobile explosion and trying to make up for it, but making up for it in the dumbest possible of ways.I want a desktop-centric web experience, with desktop-centric applications all designed and optimized around an environment where keyboard and mouse are the ONLY input options, with no sacrifices made for any other method of input.Don't get me wrong, I like mobile, and mobile serves a purpose for temporary remote access when on those occasions when I am away from my desktop, but mobile needs to be a "yes, and" not a "merge everything together" solution. We cannot continue to dumb down and sacrifice the superior desktop interface in order to accommodate the lowest common denominator on a dumbass phone or tablet.I fucking hate what has happened to computing in the 2010's and I have a feeling I'm going to hate the 2020's even more.The inflection point seems to have been approximately 2005-2007 somewhere. Apart from more capable hardware running faster and cooler, everything else has become objectively worse since then. Cloud bullshit, mobile nonsense, spying for profit. I wish it would all just go away, and get back to when everything was static, local and desktop oriented.Is no one else bothered by this shit?