Serious Sam 2

Ships means the company has mailed them out to EB.

Stores will have it tomorrow or wednesday.
 
i'm picking this up as soon as i get my mobo back from the asus repair place.
 
..if it's another 20 buck or so title ..then I will pick this puppy up as well , too , also ... :)
 
From what froogle and ebgames says it looks like it'll be $30, when it comes out. Hopefully bestbuy has it for $10 bucks less. They normally do that for new release stuff the first week.
 
Well from what I saw in the Demo I think I'll pass. The first one was great in co-op mode, but this one seemed pretty lame. Plus it runs pretty badly considering the games graphics aren't that great.
 
bazylik said:
I must agree with Sir-Fragalot
Click to expand...

Me too. Totally underwhelmed by the demo. I will let you all try it out first and let me know if the actual game is better than the demo.
 
The demo was underwhelming but it is good enough for a buy if MP works.
 
i don't care for the demo,

but as long as the infinite ammo and enermy stregth increase is there.

I am getting this game and running it in coop with my bro ;)
 
it wasn't in walmart yesterday or today but i should have known anyway. They get thier new stuff out on tuesday here in MN.
 
OK

forget ebgames, walmart and best buy for today (10/11/2005) they all having shipping problems.

you want to go to game stop. Most game stop have a few copies available. :)
 
I just went and bought it at a local Gamestop this afternoon. Gonna install it and frag away after work :). Most places are just getting the shipments today then they need to fullfill the preorders. I was lucky the one I went to only got 2 in for the PC and there was only one preorder so I got the other :).
 
Good luck if the Game is anywhere as lame and horrible looking as the demo id rather buy a box full of crap for $39.95.
 
grabbed it earlier, the demo level is probably the WORST one they could have chossen, I have been having alot of fun just playing through the first 4-5 levels. The co-op is not going for me right now, since I seem to be one of the few that patched (which has been up since yesterday...) so I haven't been able to join any games.
 
16 player co-op is awesome.

And it's not $39.95... it's $29.99. This is the most expensive game by Croteam, but it's worth it.

Plus, Croteam has been making the easiest SDKs to use. My friend and I are itching to remake our BattlePlanets mod for it. Now that there are vehicles and gun emplacements, it's gonna rock.
 
Was reading through the patch notes and found this:

-Questionable picture has been removed from the multiplayer menu screen.

I was planning on picking this up tommorrow, but this had me curious. What was considered so questionable?
 
name said:
IGN Review:

http://pc.ign.com/articles/657/657662p1.html
Click to expand...

Yeah now IGN and gamespot(my fav) have reviews. Fruitlessly checking both of those earlier made me bumperoo this thread. I fired up the demo again this evening. I'll pay $30.

Edit: 6.9 at Gamespot. Ouch. Guess the year end of the fps onslaught isnt meeting critcal acclaim. However, I think us fps fans may enjoy these titles until something new with a bit of a revolutionary edge comes out.
 
I trust Gamespot... they gave it a 6.9

looks like game is mediocre. thats dissapointing. :(
 
well two words

fuck games spot

this is the same recipe as before. Throw in lots of bad guys. Monsterous outdoor stages and go at it. I picked it up at Software etc which is gamestop ;)
 
Marcdaddy said:
Just remember guys you cant polish a Turd.
Click to expand...


and just remember having turds for brain does not make you above all else ;)

so not to get sidetracked from the thread from trolls.

Played it last night. Feels just like the other SS just with better graphics. The one liners are still pretty good :) I still want to see the double mini gun!!!
 
Im giving my opinion, the game to me is a waste of money even at $5.99 i wouldnt buy it.
 
I dunno. I really liked the first Serious Sam and the expansion. Gamespot (whos reviews I've come to respect) gave it a 6.9 and IGN gave it a 8.2 so i dont know. It seems like the same kind of gameplay as the first game, so thats good. But I understand what Gamespot was talking about when they said the combat just seems off. From what I can tell from playing the demo, it seems kina flat somehow. Tough decision...
 
What he said ^^

Gamespot gave this one a big thumbs down. 6.4 or something.
 
slowbiz said:
What he said ^^

Gamespot gave this one a big thumbs down. 6.4 or something.
Click to expand...

If you actually read the post above you, you'd see clearly that Gamespot gave it a 6.9
 
Got the game...it was only 29 bucks :)

Its better than the demo. Thanks to the patch the interface/keybinding thig is working much better. The first 5/6 maps I had a chance to play felt like the sam maps of old..still a few quriks (like when you hit something with the grenades and it expodes killing them there is NO sound).

Its a pitty that you dont get more of a chance to stop and "smell the roses" to see what this engine can do. The texturing and features are pretty dam impressive. SAM I AM :)
 
Jbirney said:
Got the game...it was only 29 bucks :)

Its better than the demo. Thanks to the patch the interface/keybinding thig is working much better. The first 5/6 maps I had a chance to play felt like the sam maps of old..still a few quriks (like when you hit something with the grenades and it expodes killing them there is NO sound).

Its a pitty that you dont get more of a chance to stop and "smell the roses" to see what this engine can do. The texturing and features are pretty dam impressive. SAM I AM :)
Click to expand...


sure you can

put it in level of play put it at "tourist" ie baby learning to play fps mode ;)

"You call that sissy weapon a magic axe???" lol
 
Ok i will have to say that the gamespot reviewers are smoking something fierce.

I passed the first level of 5 and this is jiust like the others..tons of monsters. impossibly outnumbered and serious sam still managed to kick some ass.
 
the more I played the demo ..the more I enjoyed it ..so I will prolly buy the game ...but my guess is that it wont strike my fancy quite like the first one did ...we gettn' de-sensitized me thinks to the whole fps genre'

that why I'll be diggn' on some FEAR action here shortly ... max payne meets doom meets ... umm ...errr ...somethin somethin


yeah
 
I am not to sure. I read a PCGamer review and it looks like Croteam forgot about what made this game so good. Much of what they added just seem to take away from the fun and tempo.

Things like story, cut scenes, talking characters, and fixed gun turrets and such doesn´t sound like it fits into the Serious Sam franchise to me.

I mean what it´s about is adrenaline, adrenaline, adrenaline without ever stop for taking a breathe.
 
Well I've played through the first 5 levels of SS2 and I think it's a lot of fun so far. :) Don't discount it based on the disappointing demo or lackluster reviews. The important thing is it's a fun game and it doesn't cost $50.
 
