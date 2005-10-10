Serious Sam 2

[BB] Rick James
Didn't this come out today? www.ebgames.com says it comes out 10/10/05, or the pre-order ships on 10/10. So does that mean it comes out today?
bazylik said:I must agree with Sir-Fragalot
name said:
Marcdaddy said:Just remember guys you cant polish a Turd.
slowbiz said:What he said ^^
Gamespot gave this one a big thumbs down. 6.4 or something.
Yeah yeah, Teach.SpeedRunner said:If you actually read the post above you, you'd see clearly that Gamespot gave it a 6.9
Jbirney said:Got the game...it was only 29 bucks
Its better than the demo. Thanks to the patch the interface/keybinding thig is working much better. The first 5/6 maps I had a chance to play felt like the sam maps of old..still a few quriks (like when you hit something with the grenades and it expodes killing them there is NO sound).
Its a pitty that you dont get more of a chance to stop and "smell the roses" to see what this engine can do. The texturing and features are pretty dam impressive. SAM I AM