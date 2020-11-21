Serial Terminals Anyone?

Hey all,

Beck when I was in college close to 20 years ago, these were being placed out on the curb all over campus, and I am still kicking myself for not grabbing one.

I'd love to - for shits and giggles - hook up a vintage serial terminal on my desk, connected to my linux server.

Is anyone knowledgeable regarding these things? What models work best with modern Linux distributions? Where might one fined one?

I mean, I would absolutely love something like this on my desk, if it can be wired properly today. May be near impossible to get a nice condition one though, considering it is 50 years old....

1605996723160.png


1605997103007.png


Appreciate any inputs.
 
