Serial Terminals Anyone?

Hey all,Beck when I was in college close to 20 years ago, these were being placed out on the curb all over campus, and I am still kicking myself for not grabbing one.I'd love to - for shits and giggles - hook up a vintage serial terminal on my desk, connected to my linux server.Is anyone knowledgeable regarding these things? What models work best with modern Linux distributions? Where might one fined one?I mean, I would absolutely love something like this on my desk, if it can be wired properly today. May be near impossible to get a nice condition one though, considering it is 50 years old....Appreciate any inputs.