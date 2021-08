Not sure if the GSX 1000 has the juice for the 600 ohm 990. I've heard it's primary weakness is a not so powerful amp section.



Take a look at the Soundblaster X7. It does have enough juice, and it's VSS is top tier. On par or better than the GSX according to some. (These two are compared heavily over at head-fi.)



The X7 uses a different VSS than the G5 I believe. Creatives line up is a little confusing as I believe the E5, which looks almost exactly the same, also uses a different VSS solution than the G5 and is closer to the X7. Take a look at that one as well.