See CMOS Voltage

Hi, I have an MSI X670E Carbon Wifi motherboard, but I don't know of any program that can show the CMOS battery voltage.
With HWINFO 64, the Vbat parameter doesn't appear; I don't know of any program that displays the voltage.
Do you know how often the battery should be changed? The motherboard is almost two years old, and changing it isn't "easy."
Thanks
