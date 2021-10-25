Security cameras and HDMI degradation

Hi guys, I am not sure where exactly to post this question, if this sub forum is incorrect, let me know and I will repost.



I have a security camera NVR (recorder) with 2 HDMI and 1 VGA. I am trying to pipe video to 3 TVs. I would like to pipe audio as well but that won't be possible with VGA so that leaves 2 HDMIs and 3 TVs. Also VGA is so big, it is going to be hard to run through attic and down walls.



The runs for each TV are around 42', 20', and 20'.



I have read there is signal degradation in HDMI after 25'. I am trying to stay at 4K. What is the best way to pipe video/audio to the 3 TVs?



This is for a home install so I dont have $$$$ to spend on top tier equipment. Any helpful suggestions from you guys would be much appreciated? Is this possible or am I SoL?