Secure Erase WD NVMe SSD?

Trying to securely wipe a western digital nvme SSD. Preferably a program that makes a bootable usb stick to do it as I wont be able to do it while I am on the drive in windows obviously. Samsung has magician but of course it only supports samsung ssds... Western digital has a program which doesnt seem to work at all.... So...
Someone has to know this. Searching google, there doesnt seem to be a like mainstream generic program to secure erasing any SSD properly.
I just want to wipe a SSD without damaging it. What software are people using for this these days? I understand youre not just supposed to write 1's 0's on SSDs like old traditional programs did for hard drives.
