Secret Lab Magnus Pro XL... buy it

jacuzz1

jacuzz1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 14, 2004
Messages
7,435
You will not regret it. This thing is hands down the best desk that I have ever owned and at age 63, that is a lot of desks. I am not finished yet as I am waiting on the pc tower mount that will not arrive until tomorrow and that will be the cherry on top. I will then be able to raise and lower the desk without ripping out cables or placing the tower on top of the desk itself. Picture altered for privacy


20240305_151718c.jpg
20240305_151658b.jpg

Update: The mount arrived and the quality is as expected. Outstanding! (I still have some more cable management to do and plan to replace the cheap Laptop stand with the Secret Labs accessory that)
20240309_095602.jpg
20240309_095611.jpg
20240316_075916.jpg
 

I've been considering this after watching a video about it. I like the simple clean and industrial look.
 
Dan_D said:
I've been considering this after watching a video about it. I like the simple clean and industrial look.
Yes , the cable management is outstanding, the motor quiet. This thing exudes quality and I cannot tell you how awesome the standing option is for me.
 
Looking at reviews, seem really nice and the price reasonable for the quality.
 
If I didn't spend so much on my current table/desk I would consider one of these.
 
still Jerkin' it up here.. but I do need a desk for the other room.
 
jacuzz1 said:
Yes , the cable management is outstanding, the motor quiet. This thing exudes quality and I cannot tell you how awesome the standing option is for me.
I've never cared for the whole standing desk thing, but honestly I probably should get one that allows me to do that. I'm simply on computers far more than is remotely healthy. I work out and what not but I don't really do enough walking or cardio.
 
Dan_D said:
I've never cared for the whole standing desk thing, but honestly I probably should get one that allows me to do that. I'm simply on computers far more than is remotely healthy. I work out and what not but I don't really do enough walking or cardio.
Dude, I felt the same way but now that I have one, I am never going back. It adds a whole new dimension to my work as well as play. One thing I would caution anyone who is gaming while standing. I was in Cyberpunk riding a motorcycle while in the standing position and ended up with a motion sickness , the emersion was on a whole new level. From a work perspective, when working from home. I like to start off standing and then after an hour or so, sit and take a coffee break and then work for an hour then stand again for 30 minutes. Repeat and rinse ( not necessarily with the coffee) . I am more productive that way for sure.
 
