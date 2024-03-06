Secret Lab Magnus Pro XL... buy it

jacuzz1
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2004
- Messages
- 7,435
You will not regret it. This thing is hands down the best desk that I have ever owned and at age 63, that is a lot of desks. I am not finished yet as I am waiting on the pc tower mount that will not arrive until tomorrow and that will be the cherry on top. I will then be able to raise and lower the desk without ripping out cables or placing the tower on top of the desk itself. Picture altered for privacy
Update: The mount arrived and the quality is as expected. Outstanding! (I still have some more cable management to do and plan to replace the cheap Laptop stand with the Secret Labs accessory that)
