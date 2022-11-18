Seagate’s Second Gen Mach.2 Drives Are as Fast as SATA SSDs

TheSlySyl said: Well damn, still cheaper to get a slower 16TB or so and use a SSD Cache for my uses then. Click to expand...

I have their Gen 1 units in my, backup, backup appliance. The only thing I need there is good sequential write speeds and storage space because a LOT needs to fail before I get to that box, they haven't given me a hard time yet, the rest of the box they are in, however ... yeah. But the drives are doing what I need.