Seagate’s Second Gen Mach.2 Drives Are as Fast as SATA SSDs

"These days most people don’t pay much attention to spinning rust. Everyone is using SSDs now, so you don’t see many headlines about hard drives anymore. However, Seagate has just announced what amounts to the fastest hard drives ever made. They’re so fast, they’re equivalent in throughput to a SATA SSD."
 
If they're price competitive, I'll gladly be using these to upgrade my spinning drives when that becomes necessary. I need that good $ per TB though!
 
My pricing on the 18TB gen 1 units is under $500 CAD, adjusting for inflation and increased complexity I would expect these new ones to be just north of $600 for the same 18TB (technically 2x9) of storage.
 
Well damn, still cheaper to get a slower 16TB or so and use a SSD Cache for my uses then.
 
I have their Gen 1 units in my, backup, backup appliance. The only thing I need there is good sequential write speeds and storage space because a LOT needs to fail before I get to that box, they haven't given me a hard time yet, the rest of the box they are in, however ... yeah. But the drives are doing what I need.
 
