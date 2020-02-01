Seagate External Harddrive 4TB need help on proper tools to remove head please.

good morning Guys,



here is an images of my Seagate external harddrive. After been watching a lot of videos on youtube on how to do the head swap, then looking at my harddrive it seems impossible to move the head around because this particular piece doesn't have the break to take it of and remove. Do you guys out there know how to loose the head and put back in the new head from the donor? I know it's risky to do it my own since its not in the clean room and stuff, but this is not super important document that's in there. And if you know tools that I might need to loosen the screw that hold on to the head arm please let me know too. I can see that it has 6 reading heads. I already order the plastic comb to help secure the head in and out. After shout out to local data recovery they estimated it around $1500-$2000.





thank you in advance.