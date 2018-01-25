Sea of Thieves - Looking for a crew!

In the Sea of Thieves beata this weekend, looking for a crew to team up with. PM me, needs a good crew to do much of anything in the game.
 
is there a way to get into the beta without pre ordering? looks like a fun game, not willing to spend $60 till I see it in its released state in march.
 
Pre-order on Amazon, few mins later you get the code. Cancel the amazon order if you don't like / want the game. :) Amazon only charges on ship date.
 
jhhack said:
Pre-order on Amazon, few mins later you get the code. Cancel the amazon order if you don't like / want the game. :) Amazon only charges on ship date.
I think 90% of the people out there looking to test the beta did it that way lol..
 
played last night for like 2 hours for a few random folks, was a pretty good time. Anyone on here wants to play PM me
 
Sea of Thieves' Final Beta is here, open to everyone on Xbox One and PC

the final beta will draw to a close on Sunday, March 11th, at 10am GMT...the first important thing to note is that this is an expanded version of the game, with a feature list closer to Sea of Thieves' final launch day build than that seen during alpha and the more recent Xbox One and PC stress tests...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2...a-is-here-open-to-everyone-on-xbox-one-and-pc
 
played the open beta for a bit...I like the premise of the game, the art style and general feeling of being a pirate on the open seas but the gameplay itself is boring...game seems very empty...I got bored after sailing around forever and not running into another player (No Man's Sky sea edition?)...is the game really this empty and how do you find more players?...the graphics are a mixed bag- the water and underwater look really good but a lot of other places are filled with low res textures...I think the Ubisoft version- Skull and Bones might be more to my liking
 
jhhack said:
Pre-order on Amazon, few mins later you get the code. Cancel the amazon order if you don't like / want the game. :) Amazon only charges on ship date.
I've heard rumors that purchasing on Amazon - especially the physical disc version which seems to be the only one that gets the PRIME discount - does NOT give you access to a game code to play on PC? Is this the case? I don't mean access to the beta, but the full game itself. I was to understand that Xbox was offering all of these "Play Anywhere" titles meaning also on Windows PC, but if this is only limited to certain digital only copies etc.. that would be good to know ahead of time. I have no interest in playing this on console, but I am interested to try it on PC....
 
It's a very empty world with a whole hell of a lot of space between islands which is misleading in terms of play time. There are some adorable pigs running around and some chickens but that's it. The NPCs don't even speak. There's no real texture to the world at all as far as the pirate immersion is concerned. Still had a ton of fun taking down a 4 man galleon crew in a 2 man sloop and then running for the next 30+ minutes and losing them in a storm but, really, beyond that all you're doing is earning gold for cosmetic items.

As much as I like aspects of it (shit man that water is just incredible) it's an astonishingly shallow game. Also, any alt-tabbing, for me, instantly disconnected me from the game I was in. Pretty shitty deal on that end.

I just don't feel like this is a game made by a team of more than a dozen people. If there's nothing more to it than the pull of grinding for gold to get cosmetic gear I really don't know why they're releasing it. It feels incomplete---like it's another year off from release in terms of content or just anything to do at all.
 
Denpepe said:
It's not a game I'm interested in, but saw this posted on blue's news https://www.seaofthieves.com/news/final-beta

Seems they held a lot back in earlier bèta's, may want to check it out again to see if it's better now b4 completely abandoning it.
I see there is a fair amount of PVE content mentioned, such as various ghost/skeleton/undead crews both owning ships and fortresses (which I assume are kind of like dungeons? Maybe players can own them too later on?). Likewise, there is the mention of various factions which have certain rewards/missions etc... so there has to be some kind of variety there. ALso, one thing I liked (as it was mentioned - not sure how it will be in game) there is supposedly some "RP pirate / social" content - such as drinking (a mini-game like some other titles?) and a music system with sea shanties. Hell, even the pre-order pack includes not just typical weapons and outfits, but also 2 musical instruments! This makes me think they must be a lot more to the world than presently available, or even compared to PVP.
 
Business6 said:
As much as I like aspects of it (shit man that water is just incredible) it's an astonishingly shallow game...
I agree about those water effects...wow...the waves, the water itself on the high seas looks incredible...even when you dive underwater it looks gorgeous...I'm not sure the gameplay is shallow as there is plenty of fetch missions and things to scavenge etc but something just feels off...I also like the mechanics of steering your ship...it's not as simple as steering left, right etc...you have sails to manage, wind to take account of, compass, cannons etc...I tried it solo and it was a lot of work...I can't see how a 1 man ship can beat any larger ship with multiple teammates
 
polonyc2 said:
I agree about those water effects...wow...the waves, the water itself on the high seas looks incredible...even when you dive underwater it looks gorgeous...I'm not sure the gameplay is shallow as there is plenty of fetch missions and things to scavenge etc but something just feels off...I also like the mechanics of steering your ship...it's not as simple as steering left, right etc...you have sails to manage, wind to take account of, compass, cannons etc...I tried it solo and it was a lot of work...I can't see how a 1 man ship can beat any larger ship with multiple teammates
As the only thing you're actually working towards is gold for strictly cosmetic items it rings as shallow and as bland as it gets for keeping a player in the game. There could be a thousand fetch missions but there's no substance to them.

The core gameplay, undoubtedly, is the sailing of the ship. For a single player it's definitely engaging and for a two man crew it actually is even more engaging depending on the situation as far as combat or storms are concerned. Repairing, bucket brigading, loading and firing cannons, managing the sails and the rudder, etc. It honestly seems like there is a lot more for a two man crew to do because if one player stays with handling the rudder then the other has 10 jobs to do at once, haha.

But the game relies too much on that experience right now because there's very little else going on outside of combat or storms; when nothing is happening it is extremely pronounced.

It seems like they had a great idea for a game and wanted to push it out the door quickly because, personally, I'm amazed they're saying this is ready for release in less than 10 days.
 
Business6 said:
As the only thing you're actually working towards is gold for strictly cosmetic items it rings as shallow and as bland as it gets for keeping a player in the game. There could be a thousand fetch missions but there's no substance to them.

The core gameplay, undoubtedly, is the sailing of the ship. For a single player it's definitely engaging and for a two man crew it actually is even more engaging depending on the situation as far as combat or storms are concerned. Repairing, bucket brigading, loading and firing cannons, managing the sails and the rudder, etc. It honestly seems like there is a lot more for a two man crew to do because if one player stays with handling the rudder then the other has 10 jobs to do at once, haha.

But the game relies too much on that experience right now because there's very little else going on outside of combat or storms; when nothing is happening it is extremely pronounced.

It seems like they had a great idea for a game and wanted to push it out the door quickly because, personally, I'm amazed they're saying this is ready for release in less than 10 days.
if you have a large ship where everyone is working as a team I think upgrading your ship and fighting other players/ships has the potential for some real fun...the framework is in place in its present condition to be a very good pirate simulator...problem with the beta is that I barely run into other players...if they can fix this and you're constantly in danger of losing your ship/gold etc then the stakes are high and gameplay could be a lot of fun
 
polonyc2 said:
if you have a large ship where everyone is working as a team I think upgrading your ship and fighting other players/ships has the potential for some real fun...the framework is in place in its present condition to be a very good pirate simulator...problem with the beta is that I barely run into other players...if they can fix this and you're constantly in danger of losing your ship/gold etc then the stakes are high and gameplay could be a lot of fun
What upgrades, though? I haven't seen anything regarding performance changes to weapons or the ships at any level as everything, currently and from the release indication, points to strictly cosmetic items. They made it a point to call out that you could buy the game, join someone who has played for a hundred hours and be on the same playing field that they were in regards to weapons, etc. I understand that approach but it puts extremely strict limits on variety and what you can get from the game.

If they've mentioned performance upgrades I'd be interested in reading up on that.
 
Business6 said:
What upgrades, though? I haven't seen anything regarding performance changes to weapons or the ships at any level as everything, currently and from the release indication, points to strictly cosmetic items. They made it a point to call out that you could buy the game, join someone who has played for a hundred hours and be on the same playing field that they were in regards to weapons, etc. I understand that approach but it puts extremely strict limits on variety and what you can get from the game.

If they've mentioned performance upgrades I'd be interested in reading up on that.
you're right...I assumed there would be ship upgrades but apparently there isn't (or maybe they just haven't announced it yet?)...I guess they don't want new players to feel left behind as they always want to keep the playing field level...
 
