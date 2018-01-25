Sea of Thieves - Looking for a crew!

As the only thing you're actually working towards is gold for strictly cosmetic items it rings as shallow and as bland as it gets for keeping a player in the game. There could be a thousand fetch missions but there's no substance to them.



The core gameplay, undoubtedly, is the sailing of the ship. For a single player it's definitely engaging and for a two man crew it actually is even more engaging depending on the situation as far as combat or storms are concerned. Repairing, bucket brigading, loading and firing cannons, managing the sails and the rudder, etc. It honestly seems like there is a lot more for a two man crew to do because if one player stays with handling the rudder then the other has 10 jobs to do at once, haha.



But the game relies too much on that experience right now because there's very little else going on outside of combat or storms; when nothing is happening it is extremely pronounced.



It seems like they had a great idea for a game and wanted to push it out the door quickly because, personally, I'm amazed they're saying this is ready for release in less than 10 days.