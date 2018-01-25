Sea of Thieves - Looking for a crew!

I think 90% of the people out there looking to test the beta did it that way lol..Pre-order on Amazon, few mins later you get the code. Cancel the amazon order if you don't like / want the game. Amazon only charges on ship date.
I've heard rumors that purchasing on Amazon - especially the physical disc version which seems to be the only one that gets the PRIME discount - does NOT give you access to a game code to play on PC? Is this the case? I don't mean access to the beta, but the full game itself. I was to understand that Xbox was offering all of these "Play Anywhere" titles meaning also on certain digital only copies etc.. that would be good to know ahead of time. I have no interest in playing this on console, but I am interested to try it on PC....
I see there is a fair amount of PVE content mentioned, such as various ghost/skeleton/undead crews both owning ships and fortresses (which I assume are kind of like dungeons? Maybe players can own them too later on?). Likewise, there is the mention of various factions which have certain rewards/missions etc... so there has to be some kind of variety there. ALso, one thing I liked (as it was mentioned - not sure how it will be in game) there is supposedly some "RP pirate / social" content - such as drinking (a mini-game like some other titles?) and a music system with sea shanties. Hell, even the pre-order pack includes not just typical weapons and outfits, but also 2 musical instruments! This makes me think they must be a lot more to the world than presently available, or even compared to PVP.It's not a game I'm interested in, but saw this posted on blue's news https://www.seaofthieves.com/news/final-beta
Seems they held a lot back in earlier bèta's, may want to check it out again to see if it's better now b4 completely abandoning it.
I agree about those water effects...wow...the waves, the water itself on the high seas looks incredible...even when you dive underwater it looks gorgeous...I'm not sure the gameplay is shallow as there is plenty of fetch missions and things to scavenge etc but something just feels off...I also like the mechanics of steering your ship...it's not as simple as steering left, right etc...you have sails to manage, wind to take account of, compass, cannons etc...I tried it solo and it was a lot of work...I can't see how a 1 man ship can beat any larger ship with multiple teammatesAs much as I like aspects of it (shit man that water is just incredible) it's an astonishingly shallow game...
As the only thing you're actually working towards is gold for strictly cosmetic items it rings as shallow and as bland as it gets for keeping a player in the game. There could be a thousand fetch missions but there's no substance to them.
if you have a large ship where everyone is working as a team I think upgrading your ship and fighting other players/ships has the potential for some real fun...the framework is in place in its present condition to be a very good pirate simulator...problem with the beta is that I barely run into other players...if they can fix this and you're constantly in danger of losing your ship/gold etc then the stakes are high and gameplay could be a lot of fun
The core gameplay, undoubtedly, is the sailing of the ship. For a single player it's definitely engaging and for a two man crew it actually is even more engaging depending on the situation as far as combat or storms are concerned. Repairing, bucket brigading, loading and firing cannons, managing the sails and the rudder, etc. It honestly seems like there is a lot more for a two man crew to do because if one player stays with handling the rudder then the other has 10 jobs to do at once, haha.
But the game relies too much on that experience right now because there's very little else going on outside of combat or storms; when nothing is happening it is extremely pronounced.
It seems like they had a great idea for a game and wanted to push it out the door quickly because, personally, I'm amazed they're saying this is ready for release in less than 10 days.
What upgrades, though? I haven't seen anything regarding performance changes to weapons or the ships at any level as everything, currently and from the release indication, points to strictly cosmetic items. They made it a point to call out that you could buy the game, join someone who has played for a hundred hours and be on the same playing field that they were in regards to weapons, etc. I understand that approach but it puts extremely strict limits on variety and what you can get from the game.
you're right...I assumed there would be ship upgrades but apparently there isn't (or maybe they just haven't announced it yet?)...I guess they don't want new players to feel left behind as they always want to keep the playing field level...
If they've mentioned performance upgrades I'd be interested in reading up on that.
Did they add any actual content in the past two years?Coming to Steam. No release date yet. Will have crossplay with Xbox and Windows Store.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172620/
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2020/04/02/set-sail-with-sea-of-thieves-on-steam-coming-soon/