Scratches on Noctua base, worth saving?

I recently removed my NH-D14 due to a system upgrade with the intention to reuse, but I noticed it has developed some scratches around the edges of the previous IHS. I've noticed them before, but this time it seems they have gotten more pronounced and are exposing copper. On one of the corner scratches I can also feel a raised bit of the base material, and am afraid that it may prevent good contact to a cpu or even scratch the new CPU's IHS. Is this something that would be worth trying to fix via lapping or some other process, or is it time to retire this cooler and get a new one? The new CPU is a 10900k and is going to need a beefy cooling solution, so likely it would just get replaced with an NH-D15.