Scratches on Noctua base, worth saving?

Choopyplz

Choopyplz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 19, 2013
Messages
172
I recently removed my NH-D14 due to a system upgrade with the intention to reuse, but I noticed it has developed some scratches around the edges of the previous IHS. I've noticed them before, but this time it seems they have gotten more pronounced and are exposing copper. On one of the corner scratches I can also feel a raised bit of the base material, and am afraid that it may prevent good contact to a cpu or even scratch the new CPU's IHS. Is this something that would be worth trying to fix via lapping or some other process, or is it time to retire this cooler and get a new one? The new CPU is a 10900k and is going to need a beefy cooling solution, so likely it would just get replaced with an NH-D15.
 

Attachments

  • 20210310_195335.jpg
    20210310_195335.jpg
    198.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210310_195403.jpg
    20210310_195403.jpg
    217.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210310_195419.jpg
    20210310_195419.jpg
    244.8 KB · Views: 0
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
1,962
For me, this will be a non issue.

Thermal compound exists to bridge the gap between the heatsink and the CPU heatsink, not to mention the fact that the edges where the scratches are at normally are not in spots where the CPU generates heat.

Also, scratching CPU heatsinks -- not really an issue as well especially around that area.

Save your money, the next gen D coolers are coming in Q4 2021 ;D
https://noctua.at/en/product-roadmap
 
N

Nasgul

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 11, 2005
Messages
116
Why not a be quiet Dark Rock Pro 4? And yes, a beefier cooler would be better. Or a good idea.
 
Last edited:
Choopyplz

Choopyplz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 19, 2013
Messages
172
mda said:
For me, this will be a non issue.

Thermal compound exists to bridge the gap between the heatsink and the CPU heatsink, not to mention the fact that the edges where the scratches are at normally are not in spots where the CPU generates heat.

Also, scratching CPU heatsinks -- not really an issue as well especially around that area.

Save your money, the next gen D coolers are coming in Q4 2021 ;D
https://noctua.at/en/product-roadmap
Click to expand...

Yeah! I know this kind of thing is relatively normal, I have just re-used this cooler several times and this is the first time I've noticed exposed copper, or a raised fleck of metal from the coating around any of the scratches.

Nasgul said:
Why not a be quiet Dark Rock Pro 4? And yes, a beefier cooler would be better. Or a good idea.
Click to expand...

The D15 performs ~slightly~ better, plus I like the look, and they are priced nearly the same. But thanks though, I had to look up the Dark Rock Pro 4 and hadn't realized it is so close in performance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top