Scientists Invent Noise-Canceling Windows

The new invention consists of 24 loudspeakers, each 4.5 centimeters wide, fixed in a grid pattern to bars attached to the inside of a window, plus a microphone outside the window. If the microphone detects noise from outside the building, the loudspeakers immediately emit "anti-noise" -- sound waves with an inverted pattern of peaks and troughs compared with the incoming noise. This anti-noise cancels out the incoming sounds, reducing the volume of noise pollution entering the room, even when the window is open.