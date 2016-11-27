Scary Games thread

audio-
Yeah, that's right lol! Some games do actually have the ability to send shivers down your spine.
I remember playing DOOM III, walking down a pitch black corridor, while a series of red lights flashed down the passage creating a tunnel vision effect. As I walked down this path, I could hear a woman sobbing. I continued slowly as her voice started to get louder. I remember stopping and putting the controller down and thinking to myself; god damn this is some dark, twisted stuff!
Since then, a new genre of game has appeared; 'horror'. Titles like Outcast, Layers of Fear, e.t.c...
What game(s) do/did you think are scary?
I'm not sure whether there is already a thread with a different name on here covering this subject? apologies if that's the case.
