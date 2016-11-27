Scary Games thread

Scary games have been around a while, even back in the 90's with games like Realms of the Haunting, Alone in the Dark, etc. Sure today it might look a bit outdated, but back then it was great.For me, when I think of some of the greatest scary/creepy games a few that spring to mind, along with the above mentioned.Silent Hill 2 - Probably one of the creepiest games with an amazing atmosphere to its world and story. I always thought Silent Hill I/II were far scarier games then Resident Evil.Soma - This game to me has one of the BEST storylines in gaming history. It's rare for a game to actually leave you with a thought provoking story that you still think of long after the game is over but this is one that does just that.It is from the developers behind the Amnesia games but this one is much more focused on narrative and while there are some "monsters" they are not nearly as many as Amnesia and it's a lot more better paced.Sanitarium is to me, one of the creepiest games I have ever played. It's a classic 90's point and click adventure game. The atmosphere in this game is bar none creepy as hell and because it came out in the 90's it has a certain 90's era art that (imo) adds to that.