Sata errors on laptop with no sata ports

I have an A-data S40G 4TB Nvme. The A-data SSD toolbox and firmware update errors with the message NO sata device found. Well considering the Asus Tuff Dash F15 laptop has NO sata ports only two M2 Nvme slots I understand the message. No telling when A-data will update the software to work without sata devices... Is there any way to install sata protocol or a registry hack? The software works fine in a different computer with both Nvme and sata ports. Why would Nvme even use sata for anything? Other than the A-data software the drive works perfectly fine. Only real issue is I would have is to put the drive in a different machine to update the firmware....