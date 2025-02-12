Saros (Housemarque)

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Housemarque, the PlayStation-owned studio that made the excellent sci-fi roguelike Returnal, has just announced its next game: Saros

Set on the planet Carcosa under the threat of an ominous eclipse, take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony...SAROS presents the next evolution in Housemarque’s gameplay-first experience


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rhj4r0y11os
 
In a blog post, Housemarque’s Gregory Louden provided a bit more detail:

"A key gameplay distinction between Saros and Returnal is permanent resources and progression making every death valuable. After every death you will face a changed world, but in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to “come back stronger” to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa"...

https://blog.playstation.com/2025/02/12/announcing-saros-the-next-game-from-housemarque-coming-2026/
 
