Sapphire rx470

Z

Ziko

n00b
Joined
Sep 9, 2021
Messages
1
Hi

I am new to this forum so hi to everyone!!!
Have bad rx470, both 10A from external power 12v blowed, there is short but I tried injection 1.0v with 2A consumption and not any parts getting hot
Mosfets ic is ior355
Also common cap problem from back side looks ok
Any tips
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210909-180922_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20210909-180922_Gallery.jpg
    890.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20210909-180901_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20210909-180901_Gallery.jpg
    875.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20210909-180841_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20210909-180841_Gallery.jpg
    356 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top