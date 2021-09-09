Sapphire rx470

Hi
I am new to this forum so hi to everyone!!!
Have bad rx470, both 10A from external power 12v blowed, there is short but I tried injection 1.0v with 2A consumption and not any parts getting hot
Mosfets ic is ior355
Also common cap problem from back side looks ok
Any tips
