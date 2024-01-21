Sapphire nitro+ rx580 SE , crashes under load etc.

Hi,



got the card that initially had no signal at all.LIghts and fans were working. After installing it 2-3 times with no picture i let it sit. The next day i isntalled it and got normal signal etc, installed drivers all good.



Now getting in Adrenalin go to tune checking things and try for example to change a value on clocks or voltages or anything else. clicking apply i get a system freeze either gray or black screen.(try 2-3 times).



I decided not to change anything in adrenalin and jsut run a benchmark, in which the card crashed and i got a system restart. Gave it ano ther try and had the same result , and on top of it i suddenly didnt have signal again.



The next day i did try to run a test tserver for the vram chips using my igpu, since the card didnt not give any signal again. After messing around the card gave signal again i run the test and the vram chips are fine.



In short the card crashes under load, and sometimes gives signal like right now, and no signal if i run 2-3 benchmarks.



Cold solder join in the gpu bga, or some vrm?



Update, It seems the card is crashing even with out any load. So I start the pc in windows open adrenalin so I see the temp and leave it there. After few mins the pc shuts off and restarts. This continues and it gets more frequent it seems.