Sapphire nitro+ rx580 SE , crashes under load etc.

H

hardgfg

n00b
Joined
Dec 31, 2023
Messages
21
Hi,

got the card that initially had no signal at all.LIghts and fans were working. After installing it 2-3 times with no picture i let it sit. The next day i isntalled it and got normal signal etc, installed drivers all good.

Now getting in Adrenalin go to tune checking things and try for example to change a value on clocks or voltages or anything else. clicking apply i get a system freeze either gray or black screen.(try 2-3 times).

I decided not to change anything in adrenalin and jsut run a benchmark, in which the card crashed and i got a system restart. Gave it ano ther try and had the same result , and on top of it i suddenly didnt have signal again.

The next day i did try to run a test tserver for the vram chips using my igpu, since the card didnt not give any signal again. After messing around the card gave signal again i run the test and the vram chips are fine.

In short the card crashes under load, and sometimes gives signal like right now, and no signal if i run 2-3 benchmarks.

Cold solder join in the gpu bga, or some vrm?

Update, It seems the card is crashing even with out any load. So I start the pc in windows open adrenalin so I see the temp and leave it there. After few mins the pc shuts off and restarts. This continues and it gets more frequent it seems.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_2024-01-21-14-41-45-689_com.discord.jpg
    Screenshot_2024-01-21-14-41-45-689_com.discord.jpg
    288.8 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top