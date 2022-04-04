Saphire Rx 580 Nitro + 8 GB - Black Screen

P

peste

n00b
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
2
I bought my RX 580 card 2 years ago. I saw it getting very hot while playing New World and I changed the thermal paste. I used it for a long time after that. I didn't do anything other than that.

My monitor was going black but pc wouldn't turn off. At first, I thought it was PSU-related or ram error. I used it this way for months. In recent days, the screen has been turned off frequently. Later, I tried it on another PC and realized that it was an error from the video card. I went and bought a GT 730 because I needed a computer. [ :) ] I have no idea what the problem is. My previous R7 265 card also died ridiculously. But that is a different topic.

What should I test? What kind of operation is required. What would you check if it were you? I don't know much about a diagnosis.
Sorry for my English.

GPU: RX 580 Nitro + 8 Gb
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
RAM: Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB (2x8)
PSU: Corsair VS 650w (I know it's a bad PSU)
MOBO: Gigabyte AB350m-D3V [Latest bios]
OS: Windows 11
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
9,190
It could still very well be a power issue. If the power supply cannot provide power adequately, you can get a ton of random things happening.

I would start with the easy stuff and say to install an older driver. One from when you know it was good. Could be driver related, who knows.

Repaste, downgrade the driver and give it a whirl.
 
P

peste

n00b
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
2
auntjemima said:
It could still very well be a power issue. If the power supply cannot provide power adequately, you can get a ton of random things happening.

I would start with the easy stuff and say to install an older driver. One from when you know it was good. Could be driver related, who knows.

Repaste, downgrade the driver and give it a whirl.
Click to expand...
I tried the card on 2 different PC. The result is the same.
Installed different drivers, installed linux and macOs, still the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top