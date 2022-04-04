Saphire Rx 580 Nitro + 8 GB - Black Screen

I bought my RX 580 card 2 years ago. I saw it getting very hot while playing New World and I changed the thermal paste. I used it for a long time after that. I didn't do anything other than that.My monitor was going black but pc wouldn't turn off. At first, I thought it was PSU-related or ram error. I used it this way for months. In recent days, the screen has been turned off frequently. Later, I tried it on another PC and realized that it was an error from the video card. I went and bought a GT 730 because I needed a computer. [] I have no idea what the problem is. My previous R7 265 card also died ridiculously. But that is a different topic.What should I test? What kind of operation is required. What would you check if it were you? I don't know much about a diagnosis.Sorry for my English.GPU: RX 580 Nitro + 8 GbCPU: Ryzen 5 3600RAM: Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB (2x8)PSU: Corsair VS 650w (I know it's a bad PSU)MOBO: Gigabyte AB350m-D3V [Latest bios]OS: Windows 11