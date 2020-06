ZeroBullet said:



How fast can a 1ms VA panel realistically go before it starts to smear? That's the common VA problem at speed, right? Pre-orders for these started today, https://www.theverge.com/2020/6/15/...rs-preorder-release-date-price-gsync-freesync How fast can a 1ms VA panel realistically go before it starts to smear? That's the common VA problem at speed, right? Click to expand...

I’m pretty sure there is no such thing as a 1ms VA. That 1 ms is probably MPRT moving picture resolution. What that signals is that it has a backlight strobing mode. How well it’s implemented will determine if it’s worth it or not.You’ll see visible smearing regardless. I have Samsung’s HG70 monitor and it’s very fast for a VA. There’s still some smearing though.