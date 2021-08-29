Samsung NVME driver with different drives

Hi all,
I just added a Samsung 980 Pro to my ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 laptop. This is in addition to the existing SK Hynix OS drive. Typically in my systems with Samsung nvme drives I use the Samsung nvme driver. In this case, however, I also have a non-Samsung drive. Can I (and should I) install the nvme driver?
Thank you,
mario
