Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G - 512GB - Phantom Black (Carrier Unlocked)

ibex333
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
- Oct 30, 2007
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G SM-F926U - 512GB - Phantom Black (Carrier Unlocked).
Excellent condition. Just a few tiny paint chips in corner. (Shown in picture.)
Screen is very good. Body is overall good.
Phone and basic charging cable only! Nothing else included.
Price - $660 /OBO (No fees pay method preferred. PayPal OK!) Ships USPS.
Local pickup available in Brooklyn, NY.
Heat @ ibex333
