Samsung debuts LPDDR5 + UFS NAND on a single package

Ok, so this isn't relevant directly to [H] PCs, but sharing because I think the tech is neat. They're claiming up to 25GB/s on the LPDDR5 and up to 3GB/s(!) on the NAND which is pretty impressive for a single chip. Obvs this kind of integration isn't coming to (nor is needed by) desktop PCs, but it's a neat development for the smartphone world. Fewer chips = smaller PCB = more space for battery (at least in theory)