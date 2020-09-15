Samsung CRG9 Availability?

I

Interitus

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
82
Kind of out of the loop but looking to snag one of the 49" CRG9 monitors. I read that were some recalls on the Odyssey, but never saw anything on the CRG9.

I'd like to grab one of these from a B&M for simplicity in returns/exchange if needed, but doesn't look like anyone but Amazon and Newegg have these in stock.

Is there a reason for the OOS everywhere? Discontinued? Should I avoid buying the in-stock ones at Amazon due to defects that are being fixed?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top