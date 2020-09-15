Samsung CRG9 Availability?

Kind of out of the loop but looking to snag one of the 49" CRG9 monitors. I read that were some recalls on the Odyssey, but never saw anything on the CRG9.



I'd like to grab one of these from a B&M for simplicity in returns/exchange if needed, but doesn't look like anyone but Amazon and Newegg have these in stock.



Is there a reason for the OOS everywhere? Discontinued? Should I avoid buying the in-stock ones at Amazon due to defects that are being fixed?