Samsung 990 Pro or WD Black SN 850x?

They both have 600/1200/2400 TBW endurance rating on the 1/2/4TB models so theybe reliable. Samsung specs say the 990 Pro should support AES 245-bit TCG/OPAL and IEEE1667 which theoretically would allow you to do Bitlocker hardware encryption, but I've read conflicting things on if people can actually enable this. The SN850X does not support this but I feel like most people don't run this on their general desktop / gaming rigs anyway so is a moot point. Both will be fast enough and I doubt you'll see a difference in real world usage.Samsung has a worse track record with 980 Pros dying (later fixed in a firmware update but if you didn't update then you were screwed). Even some other models were reported to have issues from Samsung. WD had some slowdown issues when running on chipset lanes of X570 motherboards, but it was fixed in a firmware update and didn't result in the drive crapping out like Samsung did.I'm happy with my SN850Xs and would buy them again over the 990 Pros any day (they typically seem a little cheaper too?)