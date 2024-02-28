Samsung 990 Pro or WD Black SN 850x?

I purchased one directly from WD. Went on sale further, contacted customer service to see if I could get a price adjustment. They said to repurchase at the lower price and send back the first order as they offer free returns. I did that, then they claimed I sent back a Samsung drive and refused to give a refund. After many calls with CS I did a charge back as that was the only way to get a refund.



If they screw up on their end you'll be out of luck. I will purchase from newegg/Best Buy/B&H next time.



The drive I kept works nicely, but haven't made it my boot drive yet. Want to be sure it works well because I assume if I have to send it in for warranty they will loose/damage it and deny warranty claim.