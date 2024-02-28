Samsung 990 Pro or WD Black SN 850x?

nickj
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2024
- Messages
- 14
I can't decide which to get, can someone give me some input, this is my first PC I'm putting together, using it for gaming.
I’ve seen the WD cheaper 99% of the time. Both great drives but I’d choose the WDWould go with the one currently cheaper (which would tend to be the SN 850x) that is a more than great ssd for gaming.
Good point and probably the only reason to go with the Sammy if the 4tb is single sided? Instead of the SN850x because the SN850x 4tb drive is double sided.I only recently went with the 990 in 4TB size due to it being single sided and being a better match for ultrabook duty.
Both as mentioned are great drives!
Agreed. I have had good luck with both.I've got both in my latest build. IMO, you can't go wrong with either choice. Buy whichever is cheapest.
I too, have both in a rig. Both solid. Just make sure to update the firmware.Agreed. I have had good luck with both.
Within 10% of 850 and 990 Pro and cheaper
I've had a "Pioneer" Phison based Gen3 drive for over two years now in my main rig, no issues. I've also had a Samsung 980 (non Pro) in my Framework 13 11th gen intel for two years now, also no issues. When I was pricing my 7800x3d at Microcenter, 990 Pros were $10 bucks off if bundled with a processor, so I ended up with a 4TB 990 Pro.Well, having used the 850x's extensively, highly recommend them to anyone who asks this same question....
To wit, last year alone, I purchased over $8k of them ($3k in mid-late December alone) in 2TB & 4TB sizes for use in client builds (and almost that much in 750x's in '22), and I have had ZERO complaints about their performance or reliability.
Bear in mind that the majority of these clients are advanced-level CAD/imaging/database folks who tend to work the crap out of their machines for ~70-80hrs per week, week after week after week.....
"Cheap is as cheap does" - Forest....Forest Gump (well sorta )
Care to elaborate why not ?Just don't buy from WD directly.
Care to elaborate why not ?
I bought a large # of them direct from WD late last year nottaproblemo...fast & free shipping too
Yep, that would cause me to go somewhere else for sure, but fortunately, I have not had any issues whatsoever with them, and I got all of them at rock bottom prices in December 23. They are all working perfectly, so I haven't needed to call CS for anything eitherI purchased one directly from WD. Went on sale further, contacted customer service to see if I could get a price adjustment. They said to repurchase at the lower price and send back the first order as they offer free returns. I did that, then they claimed I sent back a Samsung drive and refused to give a refund. After many calls with CS I did a charge back as that was the only way to get a refund.
If they screw up on their end you'll be out of luck. I will purchase from newegg/Best Buy/B&H next time.
The drive I kept works nicely, but haven't made it my boot drive yet. Want to be sure it works well because I assume if I have to send it in for warranty they will loose/damage it and deny warranty claim.
View attachment 643235
Just bought another WD SN850X 4TB and installed it in my 2nd rig now I'm set for how many years? At least 5 no doubt...
Got 3 working like a champ in my latest build. Great little drives.View attachment 643235
Just bought another WD SN850X 4TB and installed it in my 2nd rig now I'm set for how many years? At least 5 no doubt...
The 990 Pro now with it's upgraded firmware is the faster drive and is stable as hell. 1,550,000 million random read IOPS. My games load fast as heck.
Get whatever you want but the WD is NOT faster than the 990 Pro.
Perhaps it's not faster than the 990P, but the 850X is at least as fast....within in a few MB/s anyways. And seeins how both are gen 4 drives rated for 7450/6900MB/s, I doubt that most average users could tell the difference anyways....Get whatever you want but the WD is NOT faster than the 990 Pro
Regardless of which drive you use, this will largely depend on the location where it is installed, and the amount of airflow it gets.....the only thing I use is a thin graphene strip, along with the machine's internal fan/duct system, which keeps my drives at a cool 47-55C, even when running complex database calculations and/or image manipulations all day longDoes it need a heatsink ?