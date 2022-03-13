Samsung 2TB 980 Pro $229 from Dell

Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,176
If you have the Honey browser plug in you can get the Samsung 2TB 980 Pro NVME SSD for less then $229.
It's currently on sale for $279 and Honey has $50 cash back + 4% cash back.

This is my link for the Honey browser plug in, joinhoney.com/ref/30jejgb
Here is the link to Dell
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/sam...vme-ssd-2tb/apd/ab497318/storage-drives-media
Go to the Dell Link after you install the Honey plug in and only purchase it if the $50 Cash Back Offer pops up, otherwise you won't get the Cash Back.

Also, since Paypal bought Honey you can transfer your cash back directly to your paypal account, in the past you had to redeem at least $10 for Gift Cards.

1647203257532.png


Make sure it shows the Rewards Activated,
Sasmung-Dell-50-cash-back.jpg




I have been using the plug in since last year and gotten almost $200 cash back for a few purchases I've made,
1647203760214.png
 
Last edited:
S

Schro

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 15, 2002
Messages
7,854
There's also an Amex cash back offer for 10% that may stack - I know it's available on corp cards, maybe on personal too - have to add the offer to your card prior to purchase.
 
