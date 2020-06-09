Same performance at different res. How can this be?

I am testing Company of Heroes 2 @ 720p(integer scaling) and 1440p.



My setup is an X5470(about on par with i5-2400) and GTX 1650(low profile) 8GB RAM.



I used integer scaling @ 720p because the 1650 is not a 1440p card at all. But performance sucked. 24fps minimum and about 40fps average.



Then I tried 1440p and whoah... Still around 40fps avg, but 30 fps minimum!!! What the hell?



Does this mean my CPU is bottlenecking my GPU? But regardless, shouldnt low res in such a case increase performance anywhay?



And i5-2400 is plenty for CoH2 anyway, no?



Thanks very much.