Safety Question When Using Chinese PSU Tester

Hello,I have semi-modular Corsair power supply and this is the tester I have bought:Right now only 24-pin power cable is disconnected from motherboard. All the other power cables, except floppy are connected.I want to test 24-pin cable but am concerned whether I should disconnect all the other power cables from motherboard.I thought when PSU is switched on, all the other power cables are powered on as well and it's better to disconnect them from motherboard as well.Thanks