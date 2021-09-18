Safe to run GPU without VRM heatsinks?

Normally I wouldn't do this but I'm trying to test out a build using 1U and that doesn't leave a lot of room for GPUs. I have a semi-functional MSI vega 56 but I need to remove the cover and metal fan shroud that doubles as a heatsink for the misc. parts for proper airflow. The black metal part on the second picture would totally block any airflow coming from the lefthand side. So I was thinking I'd just remove it all and keep the heatsink on, but the heatsink only covers the GPU die / HBM2 memory and not anything else. Do you guys think with good airflow that that would be ok at least for testing purposes? The server looks like the 3rd pic with a bank of fans at the top and I was going to put this GPU closest to them.