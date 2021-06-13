"Safe?" overclock and undervolt of a i73970x

I want to start using my old i7 3970x system parts again on my hdtv because pandemic shortages and all that and to be honest it still plays new games good., I took off it liquid cooler parts to use on the newer cpu because I found a free air cooler for it with a sucky fan that I will replacing and using better paste I kept it at 4.3ghz for a long time. I decided to bump it up to 4.5ghzI also want to underclock it to preserve it’s life span longer reduce heat so I have been using bios “offset mode” of 0.040 it seems stable I ran 3 runs of lin x and some prime 95 it passed with out errorsso I get this max voltage 1.320 that is under the max spec of intel spec of 1.35 ( am I measure this correctly because some list only 3 numbers and others do 4 when they measure voltage)is this long term safe? If I am understanding these offset mode instruction correctly I just lowered it voltage and over clocked it more. It was in manual mode and was set to a constant 1.350 now it drops below that when idle.it hits 85 to 86 in only the most intense workloads like this if I crank the fans up it starts dropping fast but it is loud so I dont keep it that high.