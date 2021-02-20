Ryzen PC with 1650 Super

Dunno why I got it but it's Fri night and this seems like a good deal for 425 with the coupon attached, given how just the 'cards' are going for 300+...the seller is basically walmart's ebay arm so no issues with returns.Not sure what I will do with it lol but hoping someone who needs it can snag the 4 or so remaining units....Update: I canceled my order, could have made some money parting it out on the bay but too much time and effort, really good deal for anyone that needs it though.