Ryzen Master no go!

Recently updated my archaic 1700X to a 5700X. I want to play around with mt B-Die so I decided to open up my Ryzen Master to get some quick details (voltage etc...) It wouldn't run and said it was incompatible. Ya I thought, old CPU so needs an upgrade. So... did an uninstall and an install of the latest version.

To my surprise I get this message. "Ryzen Master unable to initialize. Kindly reinstall". I've tried. Anyone know of this? I don't need RM but I always used it as a quick check when I didn't want to go to BIOS.