Ryzen cpu temps

Hey guys,



first post in forever! I just upgraded to a 3600 for my main rig and put a 2600X in my daughters machine. I installed a hyper 212 evo on it and it seems to idel @ 31-33c and routinely spikes to 42c+. Does this sound normal?



What are good gaming temps for this setup? She plays fortnite, minecraft and Sims.



Thanks for your help!