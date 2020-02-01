Ryzen cpu temps

hossdaddy
Hey guys,
first post in forever! I just upgraded to a 3600 for my main rig and put a 2600X in my daughters machine. I installed a hyper 212 evo on it and it seems to idel @ 31-33c and routinely spikes to 42c+. Does this sound normal?
What are good gaming temps for this setup? She plays fortnite, minecraft and Sims.
Thanks for your help!
