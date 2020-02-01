Ryzen cpu temps

hossdaddy

hossdaddy

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2007
Messages
2,819
Hey guys,

first post in forever! I just upgraded to a 3600 for my main rig and put a 2600X in my daughters machine. I installed a hyper 212 evo on it and it seems to idel @ 31-33c and routinely spikes to 42c+. Does this sound normal?

What are good gaming temps for this setup? She plays fortnite, minecraft and Sims.

Thanks for your help!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top