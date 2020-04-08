Ryzen 9 3950X vs. Threadripper 1950X

I tested the 2920X against the 3900X when the Ryzen 3000 series launched. The 3900X was faster in almost every single test. Often by quite a large margin. I have no doubt this would translate to the 1950X and the 3950X. In fact, the gap is likely slightly larger as the 2000 series Threadrippers saw some improvements over their 1000 series predecessors.
The biggest place you'll see a difference is in anything requiring single-threaded performance. Gaming is a great example of this. The extra L3 cache and the topology of the processor are all designed to help mitigate the latency penalties earlier processors had regarding crossing CCX boundaries.