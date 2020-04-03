Ryzen 7 3700X Trades Blows with Core i7-10700, 3600X with i5-10600K: Early ES Review

Competition is sparkin up!!

"The Ryzen 7 3700X beats the Core i7-10700 in Cinebench R15, but falls behind in Cinebench R20. The two end up performing within 2% of each other in CPU-Z bench, 3DMark Time Spy and FireStrike Extreme (physics scores). The mid-range Ryzen 5 3600X has much better luck warding off its upcoming rivals, with significant performance leads over the i5-10600K and i5-10500 in both versions of Cinebench, CPU-Z bench, as well as both 3DMark tests. The i5-10400 is within 6% of the i5-10600K. This is important, as the iGPU-devoid i5-10400F could retail at price points well under $190, two-thirds the price of the i5-10600K."

https://www.techpowerup.com/265368/...i7-10700-3600x-with-i5-10600k-early-es-review
 
In a surprising move, AMD users across the countries ripped their CPUs out of the machines, and have gathered for a bonfire burning of CPUs and GPUs outside AMD headquarters. Signs read, "You Lied to Us!" and "Size Doesn't Matter" and "Give Us Big Navi, or Give Us Death".

We caught up with one of the protesters who only wanted to be identified as "Bob". He said, "I just want Half Life 3."
 
So they hit parity with the 3700x which can be had for $280 from microcenter and the 3800x is $299 at mc.

I'm assuming the 10700k will still launch at 399?

Yawn.
 
Well, if they would end up being the same prices and perform in threaded applications the same, the question is would intel still be beating amd in gaming. If Intel had it priced the same as the 3700x and still beats it in gaming, then that could be a pretty good buy for anyone wanting to go intel.
 
Retsam said:
Well, if they would end up being the same prices and perform in threaded applications the same, the question is would intel still be beating amd in gaming. If Intel had it priced the same as the 3700x and still beats it in gaming, then that could be a pretty good buy for anyone wanting to go intel.
I would assume it will as it seems the clock speeds are ever so slightly higher

big meh. If it launches at equal pricing, cool but I don't have faith in intel in dropping their price brackets.
 
How hot is the Intel though? My 9900K is so damn hot and the fans get so loud when I'm gaming.
 
