ryzen 5000 real consumption?

I need help because I can't find the right data anywhere, how much power does the ryzen 5500 consume and how much does it load the motherboard compared to the ryzen 2700x?
The same question applies to the ryzen 5700X?
Can someone tell me the real difference in consumption?
I'm undecided between a ryzen 5500 and a ryzen 5700x processor on an asrock b450m s.l. and 4K resolution, rtx 3060 12gb
