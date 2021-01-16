Ryzen 3900X USB Reset Problem

I've been running Linux on a couple of 3600Xs @4.3ghz 24/7 since October of last years and they've been working perfectly. I was so impressed by them that I decided to upgrade one to 3900X since the 5000 series is hard to get and not worth the cost.
I upgraded one of the machines and everything seems OK. I even needed less voltage to get a stable 4.3ghz OC. But after a while I noticed that USB ports would reset at random times and sometimes excessively.
Even thought I was super careful, I thought I damaged the motherboard somehow. So I put the 3600X back and it worked perfectly with no resets. Swapped the 3900X back in and the USB resets came back. I tried it in a Supermicro case with a 1200W platinum power supply, but that didn't fix it. I downclocked the CPU to 4.2, 4.1, and finally 4.0ghz, but that didn't fix it. Cleared the CMOS and set up again, but that didn't help either. Ran it headless with only a Samsung USB stick and no other hardware attached; the problem still occurred.
I found this Reddit post (USB problems on B550) with some people having this problem, but with a 5000 series. I'm using a brand new 3900X that came direct from AMD and an MSI B550M Mortar.
Does anyone have any suggestions? I can't seem to find were c-states are in the BIOS.
Code:
[Sat Jan 16 06:51:18 2021] usb 4-1: reset SuperSpeed Gen 1 USB device number 2 using xhci_hcd
[Sat Jan 16 07:18:25 2021] usb 4-1: reset SuperSpeed Gen 1 USB device number 2 using xhci_hcd
