Ryzen 1600 AF or 1700x

Hi. Feel free to skip to question part as 1st part just writing in detail how I get to the choice I have now, So many months ago my 1st ryzen build ever died randomly and refused to post.As I had spares to troubleshoot ended up with dead 1700x and as I had no proof of purchases did not even bother to search for warranty support .Till 2 weeks ago came across that AMD has 3 year warranty tried to submit RMA ticket and it did succeed and my dead 1700x is being replaced. The thing is recently as well tried to revive PC from spare parts so my gf would get her 1st gaming PC. So ordered ryzen 1600 ended up with AF version of it and with ease can do 4.2ghz at 1.37v with 65C max temp under prime95 torture. So as I am getting new ryzen 1700x and have already 1600AF in the system witch should I keep better and witch one to sell if main usage is gaming at 1080p 120hz ( might be upgraded to 1440p)