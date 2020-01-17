Ryzen 1600 AF or 1700x

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by Ruddys, Jan 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM.

  Jan 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM
    Ruddys

    Hi.
    Feel free to skip to question part as 1st part just writing in detail how I get to the choice I have now,

    So many months ago my 1st ryzen build ever died randomly and refused to post.As I had spares to troubleshoot ended up with dead 1700x and as I had no proof of purchases did not even bother to search for warranty support .Till 2 weeks ago came across that AMD has 3 year warranty tried to submit RMA ticket and it did succeed and my dead 1700x is being replaced. The thing is recently as well tried to revive PC from spare parts so my gf would get her 1st gaming PC.
    So ordered ryzen 1600 ended up with AF version of it and with ease can do 4.2ghz at 1.37v with 65C max temp under prime95 torture.

    So as I am getting new ryzen 1700x and have already 1600AF in the system witch should I keep better and witch one to sell if main usage is gaming at 1080p 120hz ( might be upgraded to 1440p)
     
  Jan 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM
    Splorch

    I'd stick with the 1600af for gaming. You should be able to get a decent memory clock to hold as well as the cpu clock and those 2 things combined would offer a much better gaming experience. That also means you can sell the 1700x unused to put toward something else.
     
  Jan 17, 2020 at 3:27 PM
    pendragon1

    which.
    i agree, if your AF is doing 4.2 and your primary use is gaming, keep it
     
  Jan 17, 2020 at 4:05 PM
    Ready4Dis

    Agreed, for gaming the higher frequency and memory makes the 1600AF a win. If you had work loads that needed cores, maybe another story, but for primary gaming, I'd stick with it.
     
