Hi, bit of a noob question, but we all have to start somewhere right..haha I have a 700w psu with 1 8 pin pcie connector, I purchased a RX580 (without checking the connections, i know bit of a noob moment haha) that needs 1- 8 pin and 1 - 6 pin, anyway I connected the only 1-8 pin and it booted up and installed all the drivers... my question is.. is it okay and safe just to use the 1 connector or is it a new Psu time? Thanks