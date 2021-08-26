Rx480 temps

auntjemima

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,329
I got an rx480 recently.. see this...

https://hardforum.com/threads/identify-this-rx-480.2013210/

Anyway, took it to work, cleaned off some corrosion and bolted a fan to the side. Boots and runs.

Issue is, when gaming or mining it spikes to high 80's FAST. Even at -50% core and -2500 memory, it still sits at 75C. I mean, I am mounting a fan (at 4000rpm) to a waterblock, so I wasn't expecting perfection, but even at 75C for an hour, the waterblock isn't even warm, so is the sensor even correct?
 
Last edited:
legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,687
Take a larger screw driver and really tighten the four screws mounting the GPU core or if you have some plastic washers add them to those screws.
 
