Rx480 temps

I got an rx480 recently.. see this...Anyway, took it to work, cleaned off some corrosion and bolted a fan to the side. Boots and runs.Issue is, when gaming or mining it spikes to high 80's FAST. Even at -50% core and -2500 memory, it still sits at 75C. I mean, I am mounting a fan (at 4000rpm) to a waterblock, so I wasn't expecting perfection, but even at 75C for an hour, the waterblock isn't even warm, so is the sensor even correct?