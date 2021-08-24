Identify this Rx 480

Ladies and gentlemen.

I bought a PC off marketplace tonight and it was supposed to have an rx580 in a waterblock but after my expert eyes checked the waterblock model, it clearly says 480. But, based on whattomine, both do the same work in RavenCoin PLUS, the price was too good to be true.

Either way, whatever. I now have the waterblock off and it's an ASUS, but who knows what model or ram amount. I've included the only visible sticker... But that stickers numbers correlate to nothing. As far as I can tell.

IMG_20210823_212113.jpg
 
pendragon1 said:
might be from an asus system, so internal part numbers, maybe...
Interesting idea! I googled those numbers with no luck. So now I need to clean it and find a compatible shroud. I'm not about to custom loop an rx480.

Funny thing is, I can't even find the damn waterblock online. Not even on the alphacool website.
 
auntjemima said:
Interesting idea! I googled those numbers with no luck. So now I need to clean it and find a compatible shroud. I'm not about to custom loop an rx480.

Funny thing is, I can't even find the damn waterblock online. Not even on the alphacool website.
that block, what i can see of it, looks custom too.
strap a 120mm to it, no shroud or ghetto rig it with an old aio spliced inline.
 
pendragon1 said:
that block, what i can see of it, looks custom too.
strap a 120mm to it, no shroud or ghetto rig it with an old aio spliced inline.
This model can be found here and there, but not the M08 edition. I can't find anything over M02 or M05.

IMG_20210823_213921.jpg


IMG_20210823_213938.jpg
 
auntjemima said:
This model can be found here and there, but not the M08 edition. I can't find anything over M02 or M05.

View attachment 387988

View attachment 387989
oh right one of those "hybrid" blocks. its basically a cpu block in a heatsink/frame. you could buy just a new frame for your next upgrade and transplant the block. i think that kills the custom idea but the gpu could be an oem model. i cant find any of the numbers on it.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=gpx-a+480+m08&FORM=HDRSC1
 
pendragon1 said:
oh right one of those "hybrid" blocks. its basically a cpu block in a heatsink/frame. you could buy just a new frame for your next upgrade and transplant the block. i think that kills the custom idea but the gpu could be an oem model. i cant find any of the numbers on it.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=gpx-a+480+m08&FORM=HDRSC1
On Google I could not find an Amazon link! Just some random website with no details. Thanks! The Amazon link says it's for an ASUS 8gb card.

Thanks for the help!
 
