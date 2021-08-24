Identify this Rx 480

Ladies and gentlemen.I bought a PC off marketplace tonight and it was supposed to have an rx580 in a waterblock but after my expert eyes checked the waterblock model, it clearly says 480. But, based on whattomine, both do the same work in RavenCoin PLUS, the price was too good to be true.Either way, whatever. I now have the waterblock off and it's an ASUS, but who knows what model or ram amount. I've included the only visible sticker... But that stickers numbers correlate to nothing. As far as I can tell.