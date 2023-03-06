RX 7900 XTX Total Board Power

So I believe AMD lists the total board power of RX 7900 XTX at 355 watts. I picked up the Asrock Phantom Gaming version which has 3 8 pin connectors on it and my X670E ProArt has an additional 8 pin PCIe connector on it to provide additional power to the PCIe slots. So theoretically there's 600 watts of power being provided right there not including the 24 pin motherboard power connector that should provide the slot power as well. But HWMonitor is reporting that the max TBP is 607 W, is it even possible for an RX 7900 XTX to draw that much power?