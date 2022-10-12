RX 6800 problem

So I picked up a Gigabyte RX 6800 right before the price drops this spring, meaning I paid too much for it, of course. It was originally in a Gigabyte Z690-I Ultra DDR4, which was one of the boards that had widespread problems with the primary PCIe slot (I don't know if this is relevant or not.) Gigabyte replaced it for free with a new version, the Ultra Plus DDR4, but it took forever to power on, power off, and sleep/wake (like, 30 seconds to sleep or wake, and twice as long to power on or off.) So I replaced the new board with an Asus Rog Strix Z690-F Gaming Wifi.



At some point the GPU started crashing/freezing. Sometimes it would just crash, others (much more often) I'd get a popup from the Adrenalin software saying the GPU'd stopped responding. This would crash a game if one was running, and if i had browsers open, the browser windows would just go all black, and clicking would reload all the tabs.



I RMAd the video card to Gigabyte, who basically ran Furmark and a few other benchmarks, observed no crashes, and said it was "fixed". Obviously, since I'm posting this, it wasn't--it crashed a day or so after I reinstalled it.



It doesn't do it very often--mostly--maybe once or twice a week, but sometimes it'll go on a tear and do it several times in one afternoon. I guess I could live with it, but I really don't want to.



Anyone have any ideas on seeing if this can be narrowed down further, or if there's anything I could do that might stop it? I did set the PCIe slot to Gen 3 for a while, to no effect. I'm wondering if I should just can the card, which I can afford, but it would suck because of the stupidly-inflated price I paid. (And, of course, there are almost no RX 6800s left, so I'd have to go up or down to a 69x0 or 67x0, or wait for the 7000 series come out, or go back to nVidia.)