I have been mining with the RX 6700 XT with Adrenalin 21.3.1 software on NiceHash NBMiner 16.2. It's not the most recent AMD driver, but the only one I have been able to get NBMiner to work with over the last 2 months. NBMiner updated to 16.3 with NVidia LHR features. Does anyone know if 6700 XT with Adrenanline 21.9.2 works with NiceHash NBMiner 16.3? I wanted to find out without going through the troubles of reinstalling the old driver if it doesn't work.