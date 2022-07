With the current drop in prices and AMD offering a free game, I thought it was a good time ( I jumped ) to repalace the RX 570 8Gb that I sold to a facebook miner for $300 back in Nov and as newegg has the Sapphire Pulse for $279 new with free shipping and Steve's review of it mopping the floor with the RTX 3050, so maybe it's a good buy!



Anyone know which game comes with the card?