RX 580 Repair

Hi all!
I've been into graphics card repair for about a month or so now as a hobby, and I've been picking up a lot of new things about electronics (that wasn't covered in my single EE class they put in our curriculum View attachment 1613536485975.webp).
I've bought about 10 dead cards ranging from old to new across Nvidia and AMD. So far 2 have been repaired, and I'm a little stuck on this next one. I've got a short from 12V to ground on the 6 pin connector. PCIE seems to be fine. The backstory to this card's previous owner was that a screw fell down the backplate between the PCB. Now I've dealt with a short from 12V to ground on my old GTX 970, and the source was a couple blown MOSFETs - not too bad of a repair, and felt proud of my probing skills.
The card in question is a RX 580 8GB Sapphire Nitro+. I'm learning as I go, but instead of separated mosfets like I'm used to, I believe it's using DrMOS(?) - hope I got that right. So the mosfets are embedded into this power phase? I see no visible damage on them or the card, other than two blown fuses I removed and temporarily replaced with wire. The DrMOS are SIC632. Now please correct me if I went about it wrong, but I checked each for a Vin to GND short internally and saw no issues (same resistance across the board). I've attached images of the card and marked in green with a marker what seemed to have no short (mosfets on the board).
Could I get some recommendations are where to look next in diagnosis?
