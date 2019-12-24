RX 5600 / 5600XT Thread

Discussion in 'AMD Flavor' started by Nightfire, Dec 6, 2019.

    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    There are some new rumors about the RX 5600 series coming out next year:
    The big piece of information is the 6 GB of GDDR6 which should allow it to be slotted in the GTX 1660 Super / RTX 2060 level and hopefully the $250 area.

    The 6 GB of memory would allude to a 192 GB bus which is the first for AMD I can remember in recent history. This should make for a solid 1080p ultra / 1440p high card depending on the title.
     
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    $250 would be a tough sell - regular 5700s can frequently be found for $280.

    (Dell has a Radeon 5700 for $279 right now).

    Much lower than that and they’d be 8gb 5500xt territory though. They just don’t have a place to fit price-wise.
     
    elite.mafia

    elite.mafia Broke Back [H]

    I don't really understand the point, basically there's nothing new in terms of performance... Really hasn't been much improvement with the last gen of Nvidia either.
     
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

