Running 2 graphics cards?

My PC is old running a i7-4790k on a Asus Z97-A board with 20gb of ram.

I been running a RTX 3070 and dual monitor setup for about a month and noticed when I watch streams on my second monitor while gaming it definitely sacrifices some frames. I've noticed with a twitch stream alone has the 3070 up to about 20-30% utilization in GPU-Z.

Now I have a GTX970 that has been collecting dust. Can I install that to handle to video stream processing and give the RTX3070 all its power for the games? I don't know a lot about dual graphics cards.



I know I need a new processor and have been on the hunt for a 5600x, but for the time being will adding my old card allow me to game and play streams without sacrificing any 3070gpu power?