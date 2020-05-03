[RUMOUR] RDNA 3 feature(s) baked into PS5

claim by RedGamingTech on twiiter
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
80% sure
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
more details of this claim in upcoming video
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
No info on Xbox X
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
via notebookcheck.net
https://www.notebookcheck.net/RDNA-...-some-exclusive-RDNA-3-features.463470.0.html
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
https://twitter.com/RedGamingTech/status/1256258785837907974?s=20@Tidux Yep. RDNA 3 is almost confirmed by me now. My original source said it, but then another basically confirmed it. I also know some stuff about the CPU / APUs too I might pop up this weekend.
80% sure
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
https://twitter.com/RedGamingTech/status/1256303067827523590?s=20@jo_vii @Tidux As I said, I'm about 80 percent sure. I don't know who told @tidux - but I'm growing pretty convinced from what I've been told (with vetted sources).
I don't know about Xbox though
more details of this claim in upcoming video
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
https://twitter.com/RedGamingTech/status/1256261045913608198?s=20@MehNitesh2 @Tidux Unfortunately no, I don't know the features exactly. I do have a bit of speculation to one of them based on what I was told - I'll talk about it in an upcoming video.
I DO know a few CPU customizations though which I'll discuss.
No info on Xbox X
RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) Tweeted:
https://twitter.com/RedGamingTech/status/1256259508436951048?s=20@bigking123 @Tidux Though it's possible this was a feature Sony requested FIRST, then AMD implemented it to RDNA 3. I think Microsoft had so big impacts on the GPU roadmap too, but I have less xbox info so I can't get specific info there, unfortunately.
via notebookcheck.net
https://www.notebookcheck.net/RDNA-...-some-exclusive-RDNA-3-features.463470.0.html