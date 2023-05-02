[Rumour] PS5 Pro dev kit prototypes will be going to 1st party developers within the next couple of months

Insider Gaming has previously revealed that Sony does have a PlayStation 5 Pro in development. Our report in March was dismissed as being inaccurate by many when it was first reported and although the PlayStation 5 Pro could be canceled at any given time, Insider Gaming can report with a 100% degree of certainty that the PlayStation 5 Pro is currently in development.
Whilst we cannot report on any more specifics at this time, we understand that the first dev kit prototypes will be going to 1st party developers within the next couple of months, with 3rd party developers receiving them by the end of the year.
Expected Release Date: Q4 2024 (Tentative)
https://insider-gaming.com/playstation-5-hardware-2024/
Whilst we cannot report on any more specifics at this time, we understand that the first dev kit prototypes will be going to 1st party developers within the next couple of months, with 3rd party developers receiving them by the end of the year.
Expected Release Date: Q4 2024 (Tentative)
https://insider-gaming.com/playstation-5-hardware-2024/